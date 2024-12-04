Commercial Large Coastal Sharks possession limit increases to 55 Sharks when season opens January 1

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the daily possession limit for commercially harvested large coastal sharks (Great Hammerhead, Scalloped Hammerhead, Smooth Hammerhead, Nurse Shark, Blacktip Shark, Bull Shark, Lemon Shark, Sandbar Shark, Silky Shark, Spinner Shark, and Tiger Shark) is increasing from 45 to 55 per day when the 2025 season opens on January 1.

The adjustment was made by Secretary Sheahan, as authorized by Wildlife and Fisheries Commission action in LAC 76.VII.357.H.2, after she was informed by NOAA Fisheries of a similar adjustment in the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

LDWF would also like to remind commercial harvesters that there is no longer a prohibited season for the commercial harvest of sharks from April through June. There is no possession of Sandbar Sharks allowed unless a commercial fisherman has in their name and in possession a valid federal shark research permit as described in federal regulations.

