Commissioner Temple urges Louisianans to be “Insurance Ready” ahead of active 2025 Hurricane Season

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple encourages residents to prepare and be insurance-ready for a potentially active hurricane season this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 of which are forecast to become hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

“I urge all policyholders to Be Insurance Ready by reviewing your policies now and discussing potential out-of-pocket costs with your agent,” Commissioner Temple said. “It’s much better to know how to file a claim before your property is damaged than to try and figure out that process after the fact.

“Residents who take on property damage this hurricane season should contact their insurance company or agent first to discuss filing a claim,” continued Commissioner Temple. “I also encourage Louisiana citizens to download the LDIConnect mobile app for easy access to resources like our Consumer Services department and Storm Claim Center.”

The LDI Office of Insurance Fraud urges policyholders, insurers and others to stay alert for instances of insurance and contractor fraud and to help prevent residents from falling victim to potential scammers. Commissioner Temple encourages anyone who suspects insurance fraud to report it to the LDI as soon as possible by calling 225-342-4956.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by downloading our LDIConnect mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, calling us at 800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.