Community leaders to show off painting skills at upcoming Brushes, Bids, and Booze Fundraiser

Mary Ann Lirette BoudreauxMarch 19, 2025
Terrebonne Parish Council honors retired teachers, recognizing their local impactMarch 19, 2025
The Bayou Regional Arts Council is excited to announce their new event, Brushes, Bids, and Booze– an unforgettable immersive experience of art, food, drinks, and fun– while benefiting art programs in Terrebonne Parish.
Community members are invited to come out and cheer on local community leaders as they become artists for a night and try their hand at painting, auctioning off their very own masterpieces. There will also be local professional artists there conducting live paintings, which will also be available for auction.
Alongside these fantastic artistic showcases, there will be chefs live-cooking mouthwatering bites with speciality wine and craft beers to go with them.
The following local leaders, artists, and chefs are slated to participate:
VIP AMATEUR LIVE PAINTERS
- Jason Bergeron
- Martin Folse
- Norby Chabert
- Kristy Hebert Graham
- Lori Davis
- Dr. Dickey Haydel
- Brad Deroche
- Deejay Juice
- Timothy Ellender
- Billy Stark
LOCAL PROFESSIONAL ARTISTS
- Kassie Voisin
- Hans Geist
- David Ledet
- Lee Aucoin
- Joe Gilliam
- Paul Redding
LOCAL PROFESSIONAL CHEFS
- Morgan and Amber Landry, Lanyap Downtown
- Jacob Pirkey, Restaurant August
Brushes, Bids, and Booze is not just a night of arts, food, and fun, but a fundraiser benefiting the Bayou Regional Arts Council and their mission to support youth summer art camp, art classes for adults, and art programs for senior citizens.
The fundraising event will take place on April 26, 2025 at 6:30 PM at the Whitney Bank in downtown Houma. For more information or to purchase tickets, please click here.