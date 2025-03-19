Community leaders to show off painting skills at upcoming Brushes, Bids, and Booze Fundraiser

The Bayou Regional Arts Council is excited to announce their new event, Brushes, Bids, and Booze– an unforgettable immersive experience of art, food, drinks, and fun– while benefiting art programs in Terrebonne Parish.

Community members are invited to come out and cheer on local community leaders as they become artists for a night and try their hand at painting, auctioning off their very own masterpieces. There will also be local professional artists there conducting live paintings, which will also be available for auction.

Alongside these fantastic artistic showcases, there will be chefs live-cooking mouthwatering bites with speciality wine and craft beers to go with them.

The following local leaders, artists, and chefs are slated to participate:

VIP AMATEUR LIVE PAINTERS

Jason Bergeron

Martin Folse

Norby Chabert

Kristy Hebert Graham

Lori Davis

Dr. Dickey Haydel

Brad Deroche

Deejay Juice

Timothy Ellender

Billy Stark

LOCAL PROFESSIONAL ARTISTS

Kassie Voisin

Hans Geist

David Ledet

Lee Aucoin

Joe Gilliam

Paul Redding

LOCAL PROFESSIONAL CHEFS

Morgan and Amber Landry, Lanyap Downtown

Jacob Pirkey, Restaurant August

Brushes, Bids, and Booze is not just a night of arts, food, and fun, but a fundraiser benefiting the Bayou Regional Arts Council and their mission to support youth summer art camp, art classes for adults, and art programs for senior citizens.

The fundraising event will take place on April 26, 2025 at 6:30 PM at the Whitney Bank in downtown Houma. For more information or to purchase tickets, please click here.