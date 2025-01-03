Community member donates $20,000 to Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, sponsors 186 adoptions

Lisa Claire Melancon
January 3, 2025
Lisa Claire Melancon
January 3, 2025

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is excited to announce that community members Gary and Faye Blanchard singlehandedly sponsored 186 animal adoptions in the year 2024 alone.

 

“I am an animal lover through and through. We have 7 dogs at home with a beautiful yard for them to enjoy,” said Gary. “I have a smile from ear to ear knowing that these local shelter animals now have homes.”

 

The Blanchards donated a total of $20,000 to the local animal shelter this past year, sponsoring not only 186 adoptions, but helping to pay for expensive medication to save several dogs suffering from heart worms.


 

Photo provided by the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

 

“Mr. Gary is very generous, and for the last few years has been sponsoring all adoptions the month of December,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. “This year, he covered 186 adoptions. Mr. Gary, you are the best and we appreciate your giving nature and big heart!”

The mission of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of the people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers caused by uncontrolled animals, protecting animals from mistreatment, and promoting responsible pet ownership. For more information, or to see the animals available for adoption, please visit their website or Facebook.

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

Related posts

January 2, 2025

LUMCON launches new White Boot Explorer’s Club, educating local students on Louisiana’s changing coast

Read more