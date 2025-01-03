Community member donates $20,000 to Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, sponsors 186 adoptions

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is excited to announce that community members Gary and Faye Blanchard singlehandedly sponsored 186 animal adoptions in the year 2024 alone.

“I am an animal lover through and through. We have 7 dogs at home with a beautiful yard for them to enjoy,” said Gary. “I have a smile from ear to ear knowing that these local shelter animals now have homes.”

The Blanchards donated a total of $20,000 to the local animal shelter this past year, sponsoring not only 186 adoptions, but helping to pay for expensive medication to save several dogs suffering from heart worms.

“Mr. Gary is very generous, and for the last few years has been sponsoring all adoptions the month of December,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. “This year, he covered 186 adoptions. Mr. Gary, you are the best and we appreciate your giving nature and big heart!”

