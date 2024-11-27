Community members encouraged to share family recipes, memories with new TPPL Display

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library (TPPL) is bringing a new way to honor community memories this holiday season!

The local library has recently installed a display at their Main Branch, where for the next 6 weeks they will be collecting recipes, photos, and memories to share with the community– and their display cases are already brimming with heartwarming local memories to savor!

“The holiday season is all about friends, family, and food, and that’s pretty much everything we’re about here in southern Louisiana,” said Lillie Brunet with the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. “We thought it would be a great way to celebrate the deep history our community has to offer.”

All photos provided by TPPL.

From now until Christmas, community members are invited to stop by the Main Branch and see the display, as well as submit their own family recipe cards in a small donation box to be included in the display.

“Our area is so rich and diverse, and we have so much to be thankful for. We want the communtiy to come out and share their stories,” continued Brunet. “So many celebrations are built around food, and this is a great way to promote joie de vivre during the holidays.”

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library Branch is located at 151 Library Drive in Houma. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.