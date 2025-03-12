Community members invited to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library tomorrow night

Get ready for a celestial spectacle! March’s full “Blood Worm Moon” will arrive with a bang on Thursday night with the first total lunar eclipse since 2022, and viewers in Terrebonne Parish will have a great chance to see it.

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library will host a Lunar Eclipse Viewing Party on Thursday night, March 13, 2025 at 12:45 AM (technically 45 minutes into Friday, March 14, 2025) at the Main Library.

When the sun, Earth, and moon all align so that the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, that creates a lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, such as the one happening tomorrow, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow– with incredible results.

“Get ready for a celestial spectacle! The first total lunar eclipse since November 2022 is happening, and we have the perfect spot for you to witness the magic,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. “Join us at the Main Library for a late-night stargazing experience as the moon transforms before our eyes. Whether you’re an avid space enthusiast or just love the beauty of the night sky, this is an event you won’t want to miss!”

If you’re interested in attending, the library recommends you bring a telescope (if you have one), a cozy blanket or chair, and snacks and warm drinks for the ultimate stargazing experience. Gather your friends and family, and let’s watch the cosmic wonder unfold together! For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Facebook.