Consolidated Waterworks Update: Leak assessments, repairs, and water restoration efforts underway

Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 announced the following update on January 23 at 5:45 p.m. Today we had crews out assessing the parish for main line and service line leaks. We valved off any leaks found until we could return to make permanent repairs tomorrow. On Friday, we will have crews and equipment out to make repairs on Wright Avenue (Houma), Hwy 56 (Chauvin) and Texas Gulf Road (Bourg).

We started restoring pressure to the Dularge and Gibson areas today. The pressure in these areas is still low but should increase overnight. Tomorrow we will try to begin introducing water to Grand Caillou and Bourg areas. Chauvin, Montegut and Pointe-Aux-Chenes will follow.

Also, today we had our customer service reps turning off water for customers with leaks and observing the areas for any noticeable leaks at unoccupied businesses or residences.

We’d like to thank the Fire Departments, TPCG personnel and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for their help and cooperation today and during this event.

We ask you to continue to conserve water until we can get the entire parish back to normal. As always, please notify our office if you observe any potential main or service line leaks. Contact us at (985) 879-2495 or info@tpcw.org

Our office will be open on Friday at 8:00 am.