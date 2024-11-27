Construction underway for new $3.8 million Raceland Ag Center

The Lafourche Parish Government has announced an update on the highly-anticipated new Raceland Ag Facility.

The project includes the construction of a new 36,000 square foot open-air rodeo arena, including concession and restroom spaces. New bleachers in the arena that will accommodate approximately 1,400 spectators.

All photos provided by the Lafourche Parish Government on Facebook.

The project also includes the construction of a new 8,000 square foot open-air barn to replace an existing structure that was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ida and subsequently demolished, as well as miscellaneous facility improvements and repairs. The current construction cost of the project is approximately 3.8 million dollars.

“I would like to thank the other eight councilmen for supporting me on this project for the central part of the Parish. This will be great for our community,” reads a statement from Terry Arabie, District 6 Councilman. “I also want to thank the Roping Club and the 4-H Leaders for working very closely with us on the project. Hopefully more good things to come to our area.”

For updates and more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Government’s Facebook page.