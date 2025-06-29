Cooper Life Fund surpasses $250K in donations to Terrebonne General NICU

The Foundation for Terrebonne General recently received a generous $20,000 donation from the Cooper Life Fund and the Fontenot family, continuing a nearly two-decade tradition of giving that has now reached an extraordinary milestone. With this latest gift, the Cooper Life Fund has contributed a total of $258,500 to support NICU families at Terrebonne General Health System over the past 19 years.

Founded with the mission to support neonatal care and families facing critical health challenges at birth, the Cooper Life Fund has become a vital partner in care and compassion for the community. Their donations help provide essential resources to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, assisting families during some of the most vulnerable moments in their lives.

“Their commitment has made a lasting impact on countless families and newborns in our community, providing vital resources and hope in the most critical moments of life,” reads a statement from the The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System. “Thank you, Cooper Life Fund, for being a true partner in care and compassion.”

The Cooper Life Fund’s legacy of giving reflects a deep dedication to the health and well-being of the region’s youngest and most fragile patients, ensuring that families have access to critical care and support when they need it most.

Learn more about the Cooper Life Fund and get involved here.