Correctional Complex Inmate on life support following medical emergency

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex is currently on life support following a medical emergency on Sunday. Andrew Moity, 44, of Chalmette is receiving care at a local hospital.

At around 5:15 a.m. on July 6, 2025, correctional officers at the Correctional Complex had observed Moity standing alone in his cell (as confirmed by video surveillance). Then, at 5:30 a.m., an officer found Moity slumped over and unresponsive, and he called for assistance and an ambulance. Additional officers and jail medical staff immediately arrived and began lifesaving measures. EMTs arrived and departed the inmate’s dormitory shortly after 6:15 a.m. Moity was then transported to a local hospital where he was placed on life support.

Moity had been at the Correctional Complex since his arrest by Louisiana State Police on December 27, 2022, for DWI (4th offense) and other charges.

This incident remains under investigation.