Countdown to Compliance: less than 20 days until REAL ID becomes mandatory

Louisiana residents have until May 7, 2025, to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card. After that date, a REAL ID or another federally approved form of identification—such as a valid U.S. passport—will be required to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities.

The REAL ID is a more secure version of a state-issued driver’s license or ID, created to meet federal standards established by the REAL ID Act of 2005. In Louisiana, the REAL ID includes a small gold star in the upper-right corner. Traditional licenses without this star will no longer meet federal requirements beginning in May.

To apply for a REAL ID, residents must visit a Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) location or participating Public Tag Agent in person. You’ll need to bring several original documents:

One proof of identity and lawful status , such as a certified birth certificate, an unexpired U.S. passport, or naturalization documents.

One proof of your Social Security number , like your Social Security card or a W-2 form.

Two proofs of Louisiana residency, such as utility bills, bank statements, or lease agreements.

If your legal name is different from the one shown on your identity documents—for example, due to marriage—you’ll also need to bring official name change documents.

REAL ID credentials cannot be obtained online; you must apply in person. The cost is the same as renewing a regular license or ID in Louisiana, typically ranging from $13 to about $39 depending on the license type and length of validity. Additional fees may apply if you use a third-party provider for expedited services.

Those who choose not to get a REAL ID will need to carry an alternative federally accepted ID—such as a U.S. passport or military ID—when flying or entering federal facilities.

To avoid last-minute delays, state officials recommend applying well before the May 7 deadline.