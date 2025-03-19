CPRA announces 2025 Parish Matching Program Awards

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) today announced five recipients of a combined $6 million in 2025 Parish Matching Program awards. The Program is a funding opportunity that partners directly with Parish governments to support critical restoration efforts.

“Collaborating with our local government partners enables us to accelerate these vital, Parish-led projects, enhancing community protections and restoring ecosystems along our coast,” said CPRA Executive Director Glenn Ledet, Jr. “These efforts support our Coastal Master Plan and bring us closer to our mission of safeguarding and revitalizing Louisiana’s invaluable coastline.”

Funding in FY2025 is allocated on a reimbursement basis and made available through Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding.

The following are the project selections that have been awarded Parish Matching grants in 2025:

Terrebonne : Raccourci Bay Terraces Phase II – construction of ~18,000 linear feet of earthen terraces to reduce wave energy and increase area of emergent habitat

: – construction of ~18,000 linear feet of earthen terraces to reduce wave energy and increase area of emergent habitat Lafourche: Hwy 1 Terracing Extension – construction of ~20,000 linear feet of earthen terraces to reduce wave energy and add protection to LA1 and nearby levees

– construction of ~20,000 linear feet of earthen terraces to reduce wave energy and add protection to LA1 and nearby levees St. Tammany: Tchefuncte Habitat Restoration – construction of a breakwater to protect the historic Tchefuncte River Lighthouse

– construction of a breakwater to protect the historic Tchefuncte River Lighthouse St. Tammany: Mandeville Lakefront Wetlands Project – construction of a multi-faceted restoration project including marsh creation, a rock berm, and weir along the Pontchartrain lakefront to protect a cypress swamp, redirect urban runoff, and increase resiliency of the surrounding community

– construction of a multi-faceted restoration project including marsh creation, a rock berm, and weir along the Pontchartrain lakefront to protect a cypress swamp, redirect urban runoff, and increase resiliency of the surrounding community Tangipahoa: Lee’s Landing Hydrologic Restoration – creation of spoil bank cuts along the Powerline Canal to improve drainage south of Ponchatoula and improve hydrologic connectivity within the wetlands of the Manchac Landbridge

– creation of spoil bank cuts along the Powerline Canal to improve drainage south of Ponchatoula and improve hydrologic connectivity within the wetlands of the Manchac Landbridge Vermilion: North Vermilion Bay Shoreline Protection Phase II– extending construction of a rock breakwater east of the mouth of Boston Canal

For more information, please contact Brandon Champagne at 225-342-1452 or brandon.champagne@la.gov.