CPRA Chairman Dove celebrates federal legislation to increase coastal revenue by thirty percent

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) Chairman Gordon Dove applauds Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and the House Committee on Natural Resources for the passage of an increase to revenue sharing through the Gulf of America Energy Security Act (GOMESA). As part of the budget reconciliation process, the Committee approved legislation this week that would increase the limiting cap on such revenue sharing by 30 percent.

“For Louisiana to deliver on President Trump’s energy dominance agenda, we need more revenue to deliver projects that benefit the critical infrastructure and workforce that makes offshore oil and gas development succeed in the Gulf of America,” said Chairman Dove. “Thanks to Leader Scalise’s efforts, Louisiana could receive about half a billion more for coastal protection over the next decade.”

Con. Res. 14 instructed the House of Committee on Natural Resources to submit legislation proposing changes in laws within its jurisdiction to reduce the deficit by no less than $1 billion during the next decade. The Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute to the Committee Printadvanced included a variety of provisions related to energy. Specifically to GOMESA, the legislation increases the cap from $500 million to $650 million each year for Fiscal Year 2025 through Fiscal Year 2034.

“Under Governor Landry’s leadership, our coastal Parishes, agencies, and advocates in the SHORES Coalition have pushed harder for improvements than ever before,” said Executive Director Glenn Ledet Jr. “We are thrilled to see policy advanced to raise the cap on revenue sharing from the Gulf of America.”

Depending on eligible revenues received by the Treasury, this provision could increase the amount of funding returned to states by $1.5 billion over the next ten years. The Department of the Interior distributes those funds through a formula that accounts for the relative distance from the source of such funds.

This reconciliation legislation now awaits consideration by the full House of Representatives.