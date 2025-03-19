Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday, March 20, 2025, due to a combination of low relative humidity and winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts upwards of 30 mph. Refrain from burning while these conditions are present.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 9 AM to 7 PM on Thursday.

Affected areas include: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, St. Charles, Upper Terrebonne, Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Northern Tangipahoa, Walthall, Southeast St. Tammany, Pearl River, Northern St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, Hancock, Central Tangipahoa, Harrison, Lower Tangipahoa, Jackson, Northern Livingston, Southern Livingston, Western Ascension and Eastern Ascension.

Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Relative humidity: As low as 20 percent.

Impacts: Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.