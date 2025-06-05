Cross Church Houma partners with Mercy Chef Strike Mobile Kitchen to serve Bayou Region

Cross Church in Houma is bringing a new opportunity for local ministry to the Bayou Region.

The local church has partnered with Mercy Chefs, a faith-based, non-profit disaster and humanitarian relief organization founded in New Orleans in 2006 in response to Hurricane Katrina. Their new mobile Strike Kitchen will serve the community during regional disasters and local outreach events.

Since 2006, Mercy Chefs has served over 27 million meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders in natural disasters and emergencies, both domestically and internationally. The mobile kitchens are equipped to provide professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals on a mass scale—up to 20,000 meals a day—ensuring timely and efficient food service during crises.

“Our partnership with Mercy Chefs will allow us to serve our community during catastrophic events by providing hot meals and connections of encouragement and hope during difficult times,” said Renee Brinkley with Cross Church Houma. “We will also utilize our kitchen on occasions to build community relations and connect with people by creating a space to come together. It is like setting the table of Jesus where everyone is welcomed everywhere we go.”

Mercy Chef Strike Kitchen is not solely limited to Terrebonne and or Lafourche Parishes, but will also assist surrounding communities during emergency situations. When the kitchen is deployed, contact will be made with surrounding churches and local government agencies, and anyone wanting to volunteer will be welcomed.

“The most fulfilling part of this initiative is the opportunity to embody the love of God through service. Providing meals during someone’s most challenging times allows us to be the hands and feet of Jesus, aligning with our mission to foster vibrant relationships with Him,” said Lead Pastor Brandon Bilbo. “Serving others not only brings our faith to life but also offers comfort and hope to those in their greatest hour of need.”

Photos provided by Cross Church Houma.

“We will go anywhere we could possibly drive to if there is a need. This really gives our church the opportunity to reach out to the community,” continued Brinkley. “Meals brings people together, but the mission is to share the love of Jesus– simply put feeding bodies and feeding souls.”

Whether you can cook, clean, organize, serve, or simply smile—there’s a place for you on this team. No special skills required, just a willing heart and a desire to serve others. If you are interested in being a part of the mission, please sign up here.

For more information about Cross Church Houma, please visit their Facebook page.