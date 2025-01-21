Curfew and mandatory business closures announced for Lafourche

Louisiana State Police stresses road safety during upcoming Winter Weather EventJanuary 20, 2025
DOTD close Hwy 90January 21, 2025
Due to the icy impacts from the Winter Storm, Lafourche Parish officials will enact a curfew beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, this curfew will stay in place as long as icy conditions remain on the roads. Residents are asked to shelter in place and stay off the roadways to keep roadways open for emergency personnel to respond to emergencies. All businesses should be closed by 8 a.m. today for employees to make it home before the icy conditions become worse. Lafourche Parish Sheriff s Office deputies will be out enforcing the curfew but will allow a grace period for business workers to return home. Essential personnel should be carrying their ID or placard displaying that they are indeed essential.
𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗 𝗖𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦:
- U.S. Highway 90 throughout Lafourche Parish
- St. Patrick Bridge in Thibodaux
- Côte Blanche Pontoon Bridge in Cut Off
- Galliano Pontoon Bridge
- Elevated Highway 1 leading to Port Fourchon
- State Highway Closures: www.511la.org
𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗟𝗧𝗘𝗥: Lockport Community Center – 5610 Highway 1