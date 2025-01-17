Cut Off man killed in Lafourche Parish crash

On January 16, 2025, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Emile Drive. This crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Raymond Guidry of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed Guidry was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on LA Hwy 308. For reasons still under investigation, Guidry failed to navigate a left curve, exited the roadway to the right, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Guidry, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from Guidry and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, impaired and distracted driving remain leading causes of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urge all motorists to stay sober, focused, and alert on the road.