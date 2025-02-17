Cuvèe Wine Bar & Bistro welcomes new Executive Chef Hunter Perk

Cuvèe, a premier wine bar and bistro in Thibodaux, is excited to announce Hunter Perk as their new Executive Chef.

Chef Hunter, a native of Thibodaux, is a graduate of the John Folse Culinary Institute. After culinary school, he gained invaluable experience working at Chef Thomas Keller’s renowned restaurant, Per Se, in New York City. Upon returning home, he launched his own private chef company, Privately Delicious, where he perfected his craft and created elegant dining experiences typically reserved for Michelin-starred restaurants.

Now, as Executive Chef at Cuvèe, Chef Hunter brings his passion, creativity, and expertise to the Cuvèe kitchen. Chef Hunter will work alongside our partner, Chef Dominique Schexnayder, and their entire culinary team to elevate and expand the menu.

“It feels absolutely wonderful to be trusted to run this beautiful restaurant,” said Chef Hunter. “I want to thank everyone involved for giving me this opportunity. I’m ready to teach everything I’ve learned from my experience and push the cuisine of this restaurant forward, and just give back to the community.”

Owners Jody and Dollie Plaisance opened Cuvèe at 116 Rue Angelique in Thibodaux in the hopes that it inspires a lively environment where the “best blend” of food, cocktails, and hospitality create memorable experiences for each guest. For more information, please visit their Facebook or website.