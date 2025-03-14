Dangerous and severe storms expected Saturday afternoon

Severe and potentially dangerous weather is expected to arrive in our area this weekend, and residents are urged to stay vigilant.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, all of southern Louisiana (including Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish) can expect numerous severe storms to pass through the area during the afternoon and into the evening. Residents can expect a high threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and minor flooding rain.

How can you prepare? The National Weather Service of New Orleans urges all community members to:

BE WEATHER AWARE – Make sure you have multiple reliable ways to receive warnings, including some that can wake you up if you’re sleeping.

Make sure you have multiple reliable ways to receive warnings, including some that can wake you up if you’re sleeping. SHELTER – Make sure you know where to take shelter, whether you’re at home or elsewhere. Stay away from windows, and ideally find an interior room on the first floor of a building.

Make sure you know where to take shelter, whether you’re at home or elsewhere. Stay away from windows, and ideally find an interior room on the first floor of a building. GET OUT OF MOBILE HOMES – Mobile homes are not safe in severe weather. Seek shelter in a sturdier building, such as a friend or family member’s home or a community shelter.

Stay tuned to the National Weather Service of New Orleans for more information as it becomes available.