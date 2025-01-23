Danos Foundation grants $181,600 to support nine local nonprofits

The Danos Foundation is excited to announce that they have recently awarded a total of $181,600 to nonprofits in the Terrebonne-Lafourche Parish areas, as a part of their Danos GIVES Grant Program.

“Each year, Danos GIVES, the grant-giving arm of the Foundation, provides funding to nonprofits addressing significant challenges in communities where Danos employees live and work,” reads a statement from the Danos Foundation.

The Danos Foundation is funded by employee donations and supplemented with funds from Danos. In addition to GIVES, Danos has a WORKS program that awards money to qualified organizations where Danos employees volunteer their time; a CARES program that assists employees who have needs arising from unexpected events; and a ROOTS program that gives employees access to resources that support strengthening the family unit.

The nine local organizations awarded the Danos GIVES Grant Program are as follows:

Second Harvest Food Bank – $25,000

Beyond the Bell – $10,000

Start Corporation – $28,000

Firm Foundation of Houma – $6,600

Hope Extreme – $10,000

Bags of Hope – $40,000

Bless Your Heart – $40,000

A Place of Restoration – $10,000

CASA of Terrebonne – $12,000

“We are thankful for the acknowledgment and generosity shown by the Danos Foundation today, as they awarded grants to our organization and eight other nonprofits,” reads a statement from Bless Your Heart, one of the awarded nonprofits. “We appreciate the kindness and hospitality of the Danos team and are grateful for their donation to our School Food Pantries Project.”

In total, the Danos Foundation will be donating to 22 organizations across southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Montana. Danos will be announcing these organizations within the next two weeks, so stay tuned for more information about the total dollars going back into the communities where their employees live and work.

For more information about the Danos Foundation and the GIVES grant application, please visit their website.