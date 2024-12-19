Date announced for 5th Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie, poster unveiled

The Hache Grant Association has announced the date for 2025’s Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie.

The cook-off is held each spring by the Hache Grant Association, raising money for an important local cause while serving up delicious food! In earlier years, funds were used to build the downtown Houma Bandstand; and in 2024, the funds went towards the organization’s project to build the new Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail.

This year’s event will take place on March 22, 2025 in Downtown Houma. The 2025 Boucherie will not only feature over 5,000lbs of delicious pork, but will also include a kids’ corner, all-day live music, and the Cajun Cup– where teams can sign up to participate in Cajun-themed physical challenges. Some of the challenges will include a pirogue race, duck calls, chicken chase, nail drive, and the barrel toss.

The artwork featured for the 5th Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie was created by Burton Durand and printed by Industry Print Shop. Limited edition screen printed posters will be available for purchase at merch booths during the event as well as Lanyap Downtown.

The Hache Grant Association is a non-profit organization which aims to facilitate specific, actionable, and measurable revitalization in Terrebonne Parish. To stay up-to-date with the 2025 Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie, please visit the Hache Grant Association on Facebook.