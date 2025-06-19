Date set for Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Bishop-Elect Simon Peter Engurait

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has officially announced the date for the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Bishop-Elect Simon Peter Engurait. The historic celebration will take place on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma, Louisiana.

Bishop-Elect Engurait will become the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The ordination will be presided over by His Excellency, the Most Reverend Gregory Aymond, Archbishop of New Orleans, and held in the presence of His Eminence Christophe Cardinal Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.

Doors will open early for seating, and attendees are asked to be in place by 1:30 p.m. to allow the liturgy to begin promptly at 2:00 p.m.

Following the ordination, a reception will be held at Vandebilt Catholic High School’s Kolb Gymnasium, providing the faithful with an opportunity to greet and welcome Bishop-Elect Engurait.

The ordination will be livestreamed on the Diocese’s official YouTube channel (@htdioceseLA) and Facebook page.

Bishop Elect Engurait has served as the Diocesan Administrator in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since January 2024, upon the passing of Bishop Mario Dorsonville. He previously served as the Vicar General since 2017 and has also served as the pastor of St. Bridget Parish since that time as well.