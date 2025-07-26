Date set for Thibodeauxville Fall Festival — vendor applications now open

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is calling all local artisans, makers, food vendors, and small businesses to take part in one of the most anticipated events in the Bayou Region—Thibodeauxville Fall Festival, returning to downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, November 8 from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Attracting over 15,000 visitors each year, Thibodeauxville is a vibrant, family-friendly event featuring live music, delicious food, crafts, retail vendors, and fun for all ages. The festival offers a unique opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their products or services to a massive crowd of enthusiastic festivalgoers.

Vendor spaces are limited and tend to fill up quickly. Organizers encourage early applications to secure a spot. Whether you’re a seasoned vendor or a first-time participant, this event provides unmatched exposure in the heart of the Bayou Region.

Interested vendors can apply online at https://shorturl.at/Gd6xg or scan the QR code featured on the official festival flyer. For more information, contact the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce at (985) 446-1187 or visit thibodauxchamber.com.