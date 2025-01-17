Delta Waterfowl teams up with Louis Miller Terrebonne High School students to build community Duck Boxes

The Delta Waterfowl South Louisiana Chapter is excited to announce that they have teamed up with students at the Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School for a community project.

“We raise money for our Wildlife Heritage Fund throughout the year, and then get to use those funds for projects in our community,” explained Jay Schexnayder, Chairman of the Delta Waterfowl South Louisiana Chapter. “We recently sourced some local Cypress wood and reached out to the Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School to see if their students would be interested in building duck boxes with the materials we provided as part of a class project, and they agreed.”

The Students of Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School will be building these duck boxes over the next several weeks, and once they are completed, the Delta Waterfowl Chapter will be donating them all over Terrebonne Parish.

“It will be amazing to see these high school students accomplish this. When we dropped the wood off, the kids were all so excited,” continued Jay. “Working on something that will benefit your community is one of the best feelings you can experience.”

Be on the lookout for the Wood Duck Box Give Away Day coming this spring! For more information, please visit the Delta Waterfowl South Louisiana Chapter on Facebook.