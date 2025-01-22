Diocesan schools and offices extend closures

January 22, 2025
January 22, 2025

The Very Reverend Simon Peter Engurait, Diocesan Administrator, along with Diocesan leadership, has announced the following closures:

Following the recommendation of our emergency response partners, all diocesan offices and schools will remain closed through Thursday, January 23, 2025, to allow for clearing of roadways. We will experience a hard freeze again this evening which will make travel on Thursday morning dangerous. Our schools will continue with asynchronous lessons on Thursday.
