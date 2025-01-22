Diocesan schools and offices extend closures

Lafourche Parish Waterworks issues Boil Advisory for entire ParishJanuary 22, 2025
The Very Reverend Simon Peter Engurait, Diocesan Administrator, along with Diocesan leadership, has announced the following closures:
Following the recommendation of our emergency response partners, all diocesan offices and schools will remain closed through Thursday, January 23, 2025, to allow for clearing of roadways. We will experience a hard freeze again this evening which will make travel on Thursday morning dangerous. Our schools will continue with asynchronous lessons on Thursday.