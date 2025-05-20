Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces 2025 Clergy Appointments, effective this summer

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has announced their Clergy Appointments, which will go into effect July 1 of this year.

“We give thanks for the faithful service of all our priests and their continued dedication to the mission of the Church. These new assignments reflect our ongoing commitment to meet the pastoral needs of our people across the diocese,” said the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “We invite you to join us in prayer for our priests as they prepare to embrace the next chapter of their ministry.”

These new clergy appointments will having wide-reaching effects within the community, including local schools, churches, and more across Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

The 2025 Clergy Appointments are as follows:

DEPARTURES

Fr. Charles Esuaiko, who has been serving as Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.

Fr. Samuel O’Kyere, who has been serving as Parochial Vicar of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux.

Fr. Sebastian Stephen, who has been serving as Chaplain to Thibodaux Regional Health System.

ADMINISTRATOR APPOINTMENTS

Fr. Cody Chatagnier, who has been appointed Administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. He has most recently served as Pastor of the St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg.

Fr. Joey Lirette, who has been appointed Administrator of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. He has most recently served as Administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off.

Fr. Paul Birdsall, who has been appointed Administrator of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma and St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux. He has most recently served as Parochial Vicar of St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Matthews and St. Anthony of Padua in Gheens.

ADMINISTRATOR RENEWALS

Fr. Rusty Bruce, who will continue to serve as Administrator of St. Hilary of Poitier Catholic Church in Matthews and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens.

Fr. Stephen Castille, who will continue to serve as Administrator of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose.

Fr. Antonion Farrugia, who will continue to serve as Administrator of St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot and Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac.

Fr. Brice Higginbottom, who will continue to serve as Administrator of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay.

Fr. Brett Lapeyrouse, who will continue to serve as Administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City.

Fr. Glenn LeCompte, who will continue to serve as Administrator of Sacre Heart Catholic Church in Montegut ans St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes.

Fr. John David Matherne, who will continue to serve as Administrator of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux.

Fr. Patrick Riviere, who will continue to serve as Administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City.

Fr. James Rome, who will continue to serve as Administrator of Holy Savior Catholic Church Lockport.

Fr. Joseph Tregre, who will continue to serve as Administrator of St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland.

Fr. Augustine Ky Truong, CRM, who will continue to serve as Administrator of Thanh Gia Catholic Church in Amelia.

Fr. Romeo “Billy” Velasco, who will continue to serve as Administrator of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula.

PAROCHIAL VICAR APPOINTMENTS

Fr. Davis Ahimbisibwe, who has been appointed Parichial Vicar of St. Hilary of Poitier Catholic Church in Matthews and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Gheens. He has most recently served as Administrator of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma and St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux.

Fr. Khoa Dang, CRM, who has been reappointed as Parochial Vicar of Thanh Gia Catholic Church in Amelia.

Fr. Joseph Lapeyrouse, who has been appointed Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma. He has most recently completed a license in Canon Law at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

Fr. Matthew Prosperie, who has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Bernadette Catholic Church In Houma. He has most recently completed a license in Dogmatic Theology at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome.

Fr. Alex Okiror, who has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux. He is a priest of the Diocese of Soroti in Uganda. We extend a warm welcome to Fr. Alex as he joins our diocesan family.

CHAPLAIN APPOINTMENTS

Fr. Andre Melancon, who has been reappointed Chaplain of Vandebilt Catholic School, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Fr. Patrick Riviere, who has been reappointed Chaplain of Central Catholic School, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Fr. Mitch Semar, who has been reappointed Chaplain of E.D. White Catholic High School, in addition to his current responsibilities.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Fr. Carl Collins, who has been appointed Coordinator of Prison Ministry in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Fr. Mitch Semar, who has been assigned to provide sacramental assistance to St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, with Fr. Simon Peter Engurait remaining as Pastor of St. Bridget. Fr. Mitch also retained his roles as Diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians and Director of the St. Joseph the Worker House of Formation.

