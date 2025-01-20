Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces extended closures

All Rouses Louisiana locations to close Tuesday for winter weatherJanuary 20, 2025
The Very Reverend Simon Peter Engurait, Diocesan Administrator, along with Diocesan leadership, has announced the following closures:
Following the recommendation of our emergency response partners, all diocesan offices and schools will remain closed through Wednesday, January 22, 2025, due to ongoing freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions. To maintain an asynchronous learning posture, teachers have assigned lessons for students to complete at home.