Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces Students of the Year

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announced the Students of the Year for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.
The Diocesan winners for this year are:
- Olivia Hatch – 12th grade, Vandebilt Catholic
- Adara Pitre – 8th grade, Vandebilt Catholic
- Sawyer Hartman – 5h grade, St. Mary’s Nativity
The school-level winners are:
- 12th grade:
- Ava Robichaux, 12th grade, E.D. White
- Bryan Cordero, 12th grade, Central Catholic
- 8th grade:
- Avery Porche, 8th grade, E.D. White
- Bristol Turner, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Nativity
- Nathan Darda, 8th grade, Holy Rosary
- Olivia Bourg, 8th grade, Central Catholic
- 5th grade:
- Alexa Callais, 5th grade, Holy Rosary
- Amelia Straney, 5th grade, St. Joseph
- Anabelle Naquin, 5th grade, St. Genevieve
- Cooper Corzine, 5th grade, Central Catholic
- Hadley Voisin, 5th grade, St. Bernadette
- Isabella Villareal, 5th grade, St. Francis
- Mackenzie Pellegrin, 5th grade, St. Gregory
Congratulations to all students for your outstanding achievements!