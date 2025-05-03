Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux celebrates student creativity with 2025 Bishop’s Appeal Art Contest Winners

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is excited to present the talented winners of the 2025 Bishop’s Appeal Art Contest.

“The Bishop’s Art Contest was a huge success! Thank you to all of our amazing students across the Diocese who participated, showing their incredible art skills,” said the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “The number and quality of submissions across all grade levels was truly a sight to see and we’re so proud of our students in this support of the annual Bishop’s Appeal.”

Photos provided by the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

The High School, Middle School, and Elementary School winners were recently presented with their awards by Father Simon Peter Engurait. The winners are as follows:

High School:

1st – Gabrielle Arceneaux – VCHS – 11th

2nd – Isabella Landry – VCHS – 10th

3rd – Kaitlyn Webb – VCHS – 12th

Middle School:

1st – Jackson Alexander – St. Francis – 6th

2nd – Tesa Starr – St. Francis – 6th

3rd – Ava Breaux – St. Mary’s – 6th

Elementary School:

1st – Emery Lindley – St. Mary’s – 3rd

2nd – Mavis Hogan – St. Genevieve – 3rd

3rd – Vail LeCompte – St. Bernadette – 1st

Congratulations to all those who participated in the contest! For more information, please visit the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on Facebook.