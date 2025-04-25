Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to honor Pope Francis with two Memorial Masses next week

In loving remembrance of Pope Francis, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will hold two separate Memorial Masses next week to celebrate his life.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936 in Buenos Aires, was the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State beginning in 2013. Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, before his passing on April 21, 2025.

“Pope Francis’s humility, joy, and tangible charity have transformed the hearts of many. I will always remember him as a Pope of Mercy,” said Father Simon Peter Engurait with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “I join with Christians across the world in thanking God for the gift of his life and ministry and praying for the repose of his soul.”

The first Memorial Mass will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma on Monday, April 28, 2025 beginning at 6:30 PM.

The second Memorial Mass will take place at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 beginning at 6:30 PM.

“May we gather as one Church, lifting our prayers in gratitude for the gift of his leadership, and his witness to the joy of the Gospel,” reads a statement from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

