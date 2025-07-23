Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux welcomes Cain Lambert as newest Seminarian

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is excited to congratulate Cain Lambert, who has been accepted as their newest seminarian.

This August, Cain will begin his first year of priestly formation at the St. Joseph the Worker Seminarian House of Formation in Thibodaux.

A lifelong resident of Lutcher, Louisiana, Cain attended St. Peter Chanel Catholic Elementary, Paulina Elementary, and Lutcher High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Southeastern Louisiana University and has worked at First American Bank and Trust in Vacherie for the past three years.

Cain grew up in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Gramercy, where he served as a lector, altar server, and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. He also regularly brought Holy Communion to those in the hospital. In his free time, he enjoys playing tennis and spending time with friends.

Upon his acceptance by Bishop-Elect Simon Peter Engurait, Cain shared, “Entering into priestly formation has been a dream of mine for a few years now. I never thought this would be the year where that dream would become a reality for me. I am extremely grateful to be given this opportunity, and I look forward to living each and every day in hopes of attaining more clarity of God’s will for me.”

“Please keep Cain, and all of our seminarians, in your prayers as they discern God’s will for their lives,” said the DAiocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

Written by the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.