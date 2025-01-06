DOTD announces road closures in Lafourche, Terrebonne Parishes West Larose Lift Bridge to close for 12 days

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA DOTD) has announced closures of two roadways in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes this January.

In Terrebonne Parish, US 90 Eastbound Exit 200 (LA 311 On-Ramp) will be closed from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM from Tuesday, January 7 until Friday, January 10, 2025 for road repairs.

In Lafourche Parish, the West Larose Lift Bridge on LA 1 will be closed from Monday, January 13 through Saturday, January 25, 2025.

This is a closure to perform maintenance and repairs. Detour to LA 308 on T-Bois to the north and LA 308 New Larose lift bridge to the south. Motorists are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.