DOTD announces temporary closure of Dularge Bridge for two weekends

May 26, 2025
May 26, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced scheduled closures of the Dularge Bridge to vehicle traffic for two consecutive weekends. The bridge will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday, May 30 through 6 a.m. Monday, June 2, and again from 6 p.m. Friday, June 6 through 6 a.m. Monday, June 9.

DOTD crews will be replacing the bridge’s operator house roof, replacing the generator, and making other repairs. The bridge will remain open to marine traffic during repairs.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes during these closures to avoid delays. The temporary shutdowns are part of ongoing work in the area. For the latest updates, follow the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on social media.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government
