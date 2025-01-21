DOTD close Hwy 90

January 21, 2025
January 21, 2025
January 21, 2025
January 21, 2025

Per DOTD, US Highway 90, between Amelia and Des Allemands, in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish is closed due to winter weather. Please avoid all unnecessary travel.

 

