Downtown Houma announces Rotary Centennial Plaza snowfall this December

Did you hear? Downtown Houma is transforming into a winter wonderland starting this weekend!

As a part of the beautiful holiday decorations in downtown Houma, faux snow will be falling at the Rotary Centennial Plaza for several days leading up to Christmas.

Photo credit: Abigail Gauthier

The snow machine will be up and running every hour on the hour for 15 minutes, from 12:00 PM-7:00 PM on the dates listed. Community members of all ages are invited to come out, see the decorations and magical snowfall, and maybe even enjoy delicious dinner or drinks at one of downtown Houma’s many restaurants!

The first snowfall will take place tomorrow, December 13, 2024. Other dates include December 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22, 2024. For more information, please visit Houma Main Street on Facebook.