Downtown Houma awarded new trash cans though Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has recently been awarded a grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful, helping to keep the ever-growing downtown area clean and comfortable.

Funded by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, new garbage cans have been strategically placed throughout Houma’s revitalized downtown– an area that’s seen significant growth in commerce and foot traffic over the past six months.

Through the grant and partnership, these new cans will be maintained and cleaned weekly, ensuring the community continues to enjoy a clean, welcoming environment.

“These additions not only keep our streets cleaner but also make our downtown more inviting for residents and visitors alike,” said Terrebonne Parish. “A huge thank you to Keep Louisiana Beautiful for helping us keep Terrebonne Parish shining bright.”

The purpose of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Trash Receptacle Grant is to reduce litter in communities throughout Louisiana by providing high-quality trash receptacles for placement in outdoor public spaces owned by the Grantee.

Data collected by KLB over the last several years shows a reduction of litter by 78% in areas where trash receptacles have been properly installed, serviced and maintained. One of KLB’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities– and funding trash receptacles is one way KLB does that.

For more information about Keep Louisiana Beautiful, please visit their website. Article edited for publication with information provided by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.