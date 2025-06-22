Downtown Houma to welcome first-ever Mac N’ Cheese Festival this fall

Get ready to enjoy some delicious mac and cheese for a good cause!

This fall, downtown Houma will welcome its very first Mac N’ Cheese Festival, with all proceeds going to benefit the Gulf Coast Social Services.

“Every registration to this downtown event will bring us closer to achieving our mission of empowering people with mental, physical, behavioral, and other challenges,” said the organizers of the new Mac N’ Cheese Festival. “We want to improve the quality of their lives and encourage them to live as independently as possible in our community.”

The Mac N’ Cheese Festival will take place on November 8, 2025 from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM at the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse.

Do you have the best mac and cheese recipe? Registration for competing teams is now open here.

Gulf Coast Social Services was formed in 1983 to serve the most vulnerable people in South and Central Louisiana. Their family of experienced, compassionate service providers is the heartbeat of our state-licensed, non-profit organization.

The mission of the Gulf Coast Social Services is to provide the resources necessary to improve the quality of life and maximize independence for people who need support through behavioral health, home and community-based services. For more information, please visit their website.