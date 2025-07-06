Driver dies after truck crashes into waterway on LA 182

On July 4, 2025, shortly before 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 182 about two miles west of Savanne Road. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 76-year-old James McCleary of Morgan City.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by McCleary, was traveling west on LA 182 when it exited the roadway to the right, struck a tree, and became partially submerged in a nearby waterway.

McCleary, who was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from McCleary for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

