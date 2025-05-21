Driver killed in Terrebonne Parish two-vehicle crash

On May 21, 2025, just before 2:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C were notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3040 (Martin Luther King Blvd.) near Corporate Drive. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Brayden Brunet of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Toyota Avalon, driven by Brunet, was traveling north on LA Highway 3040 at a high rate of speed. At the same time a 2024 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota failed to navigate a right-hand curve, veered to the left, and entered the southbound lanes before being struck on the passenger side by the Hyundai.

Despite being properly restrained, Brunet sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai, who was also properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an out of area hospital for treatment.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Speeding greatly heightens the risk of injury or death in a crash, as it can lead to loss of vehicle control, less reaction time to hazards, and increased stopping distances. Troopers wish to remind motorists to make responsible decisions when behind the wheel.