Dularge Bridge closed indefinitely due to mechanical issues

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) has announced the indefinite closure of the Bayou Dularge Bascule Bridge to vehicular traffic beginning today, August 1, at 6 PM.

The closure comes after mechanical issues were discovered during routine inspections that followed recent repair work. Specifically, the problem involves the stripping of 2-3/4” bolts that are anchored 14 feet into the bridge’s concrete base.

Although unrelated to the previous motor repairs, LADOTD emphasized that the closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the motoring public.

To expedite the repair process, LADOTD has hired a consultant, though the timeline for reopening remains undetermined. In the meantime, the bridge will remain open to marine traffic in accordance with U.S. Coast Guard regulations.

DOTD will continue to provide updates as they become available and reminds residents that safety remains the department’s top priority.