Dularge Bridge to reopen for select weekday hours

Amidst the current bridge crisis in Terrebonne Parish, the Department of Transportation and Development has announced temporary open hours for the Dularge Bridge.

These temporary hours are designed to alleviate traffic during peak rush hours while the repair work continues, explained Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron.

The Dularge Bridge will be open to vehicle traffic on weekdays only between the following hours:

6:30 AM to 8:30 AM

4:30 PM to 6:00 PM

These temporary hours will be in place until further notice. To stay tuned for more bridge updates as they become available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.