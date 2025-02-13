Duncan’s Reef: A lasting tribute to coastal conservation and innovation

On February 11, 2025, representatives from Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA), Woodside Energy, Danos, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Delta Coast, White Water Contractors, and Natrx joined family and friends of Houma native Duncan Prentice for CCA’s 56th artificial reef deployment.

Duncan Prentice, an employee of Danos, passed at just 28 years-old in a tragic car accident on December 27, 2023.

“Duncan’s passion, talent and dedication made a lasting impact on all of us here at Danos. He fell in love with his job and the coastal challenge he was helping to solve,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. “Now, through Duncan’s work and with the help of many great partners, we can celebrate his legacy for many generations with Duncan’s Reef.”

All photos provided by Danos.

Duncan’s Reef was made possible through a $100,000 community grant to CCA from Woodside Energy in cooperation with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Natrx, Delta Coast Consultants, LLC, and White Water Contractors.

Built at Bowdin’s Point, it will be one of the largest reefs created by CCA’s Reef Louisiana Program and its partners to recreate vital habitat along our coast. This reef reflects each partner company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability while honoring the late Duncan Prentice.

According to Danos, Duncan was instrumental in establishing operations to efficiently print and produce “Cajun Coral” structures that are essential for stabilizing shorelines and rebuilding Louisiana’s natural habitats. With a passion for coastal restoration, he found great fulfillment in a role that embraced innovative solutions to protect our coast and communities.

LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan shared, “While every artificial reef is instrumental to the mission of our department, this reef means the most. We are proud to team up with CCA, Danos, Natrx, and our other partners to restore fish habitat and strengthen the future of our fisheries, and we could not be more honored to be a part of this installation to honor the life of our fellow sportsman, Duncan.”