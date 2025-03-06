DWI Checkpoint in Lafourche Parish announced for the weekend to promote road safety

LPSO Narcotics Agents arrest prominent Cut Off drug dealer
March 6, 2025
TPPL Jambalaya Writers’ Conference celebrates 20th anniversary of promoting the arts
March 6, 2025
LPSO Narcotics Agents arrest prominent Cut Off drug dealer
March 6, 2025
TPPL Jambalaya Writers’ Conference celebrates 20th anniversary of promoting the arts
March 6, 2025

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DWI checkpoint this weekend in Lafourche Parish.

 

The DWI checkpoint will be conducted during the evening and nighttime hours of Friday, March 7, 2025. During the checkpoint, deputies will be looking for drivers who are possibly impaired while checking for other traffic safety issues.

 

These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.


 

For questions, concerns, and more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on their official website or Facebook.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

March 6, 2025

TPCG announces March 2025 Town Hall meeting

Read more