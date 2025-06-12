E.D. White Historic Site to welcome traveling “Louisiana French” exhibit until October

The E.D. White Historic Site in Thibodaux is excited to welcome the traveling exhibit, “Louisiana French: Preserve & Evolve,” until the fall.

Presented by Codofil-Agence des Affaires Francophones de Louisiane, everyone is now invited to the E.D. White Historic Site to learn more about the importance of Louisiana French and it’s impact on the culture of our region.

Situated on the banks of scenic Bayou Lafourche near Thibodaux, the E.D. White Historic Site is the perfect place to learn more about Louisiana French and francophone culture. The site was the residence of two of Louisiana’s foremost political figures: Edward Douglas White, who was governor from 1835 to 1839, and his son, Edward Douglass White, who was appointed to the United States Supreme Court in 1894 and served as chief justice from 1910 to 1921.

Photos provided by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou on Facebook.

The historic home tells the story of the Bayou Lafourche area, with features on the Chitimacha Indians, Acadian settlers, slavery, sugar cane plantations, and the White family, and is now joined by the “Louisiana French: Preserve & Evolve” exhibit.

The exhibit will be available now until October 31, 2025. Stop in and enjoy a variety of interactive exhibits, displays, posters, and more. For more information, please visit Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism on Facebook.

The Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) was created in 1968 by the state legislature, because of the existence of a significant population of native French speakers. The Codofil-Agence des Affaires Francophones de Louisiane is empowered to “do any and all things necessary to accomplish the development, utilization, and preservation of the French language as found in Louisiana for the cultural, economic and touristic benefit of the state.”