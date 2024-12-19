East Woodlawn Bridge to reopen this Friday, a month ahead of schedule

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is excited to announce that construction on the East Woodlawn Ranch Road Bridge has finished a month ahead of schedule.

The bridge has been closed since October 14, 2024, and will officially reopen to vehicle traffic on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 5:00 PM. The bridge was originally set to reopen on January 15, 2025.

The bridge is located 234 East Woodlawn Ranch Road. For questions, please call (985) 873-6734 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.