Elegant new event space Oscar’s to open tonight in Downtown Thibodaux

Oscar’s, an elegant new event space for unforgettable gatherings, is opening in the heart of downtown Thibodaux this evening.

Located at 401 West 3rd Street in Thibodaux, Oscar’s will provide a sophisticated, adaptable space that transforms to fit the unique needs of your event. From elegant receptions to corporate gatherings and everything in between, Oscar’s venue aims to set the stage for moments that matter, carefully curating every detail to reflect the importance of your occasion– including delicious food, drinks, and entertainment. There will also be planned private and public events for people in the community to come enjoy.

Photo gallery provided by Oscar’s.

“We wanted to bring an elegant venue to Thibodaux where people could create memories, whether they’re hosting a family gathering, business associates, friends, or anything in between,” explained owner Jamie Bouterie. “Our goal is to complement the establishments already downtown and work to better our community. I’m proud to be from Thibodaux myself, and look forward to enhancing our hometown with Oscar’s.”

Oscar’s will not only feature a uniquely special ambiance, but also craft cocktails and fine spirits from their bar and a speciality catering menu courtesy of Dominique’s Bistro, featuring the works of Chef Dominique Schexnayder.

Photo gallery provided by Oscar’s.

In celebration of their opening, Oscar’s will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event tonight, February 19, 2025 at 5:00 PM. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend and enjoy complementary champagne, bar appetizers, a cash bar with speciality cocktails offered, and live piano music, while checking out the new event space.

For more information about Oscar’s, or to book the space for your event, please visit their Facebook or website.