Empowering women through faith and fashion: How MBS Fit Co. inspires confidence with every design

MBS Fit Co., also known as “My Best Self,” is a Houma-based, faith-centered athleisure company dedicated to helping women feel strong, confident, and ready to conquer the world with unwavering strength.

MBS Fit Co. was co-founded by Houma-natives Pam Rivet and Mandi St. Germaine, two local women who were brought together by a mutual calling to find their own empowerment. Both women spent several years on personal paths to self improvement, but it wasn’t until August of 2023 that Pam felt a calling to pursue something greater.

“I had just recently undergone these years of transformation, but I still felt like something was missing. It was tugging at me, so I prayed on it and asked God to show me my path,” said Pam. “One afternoon soon after, I had a total out-of-body experience where for a minute, I saw with total clarity what I needed to do and where I was going— one of my friends told me to go home and write it all down, and I did.” After several weeks of thinking, praying, and researching, MBS Fit Co. was born. After a booming start to MBS Fit Co., Pam brought Mandi into the business in January of 2024.

MBS Fit Co. became a true embodiment of the resilient spirits of the two women, with the mission to create beautiful, luxurious athleisure which encourages women to be their strongest and most confident selves. “We wanted to create clothes that fit every aspect of your life,” explained Mandi. “We wanted everyone to be comfortable in our clothing, whether you’re dropping your kids off at school, or working, or going to the gym, or whatever your day has in store. We want the pieces to move with you.” Each article of clothing has inspiring affirmations stitched into the inside, such as “I Am Faithful,” “I Am Loved,” “I Am Anointed,” or “I Am Worthy,” as a special reminder to the wearer as they get dressed in the morning.

“These affirmations reflect the strength and grace that come from embracing God’s purpose and strength in our lives,” continued Pam. “And this is inspired by our Beyond the Cape Icons.”

MBS Fit Co.’s “Beyond the Cape” Icons are the embodiment of a sisterhood centered on personal growth, self-care, and empowerment– these four local women were hand-selected by Pam and Mandi to showcase the four special athleisure collections offered by the company. “These four ladies are truly Superwomen. They showcase strength, inspiration, resilience, and so much more,” explained Mandi. “They exemplify the grace and courage that come from deep faith and trust in God’s plan.”

Each Beyond the Cape Icon is able to name and model their own collection, as well as choosing the specific affirmations meaningful to them and their journey that go inside each piece of their clothing. The four Beyond the Cape Icons are currently Brandy Verdin with the “I Am Empowered” Collection, Jenna Guerrero with the “I Am Unstoppable” Collection, Katey Scott with the “I Am Inspiring” Collection, and Gabrielle Barba with the “I Am Fearless” Collection. These four women represent the spirit of MBS Fit Co.’s representative verse, Proverbs 31:16-17: “She wraps herself in strength, carries herself with confidence, and works hard, strengthening her arms for the task at hand.”

MBS Fit Co. is not just a business, but a movement driven by faith and a deep commitment to helping women live their best lives. “When women try on our pieces and say they’ve never felt so good, or so confident in their life, that is what makes everything worth it,” said Pam. “That is what MBS is for, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Length has been edited for publication in the Times of Houma/Thibodaux– Read the full story in POV Magazine. For more information about MBS Fit Co., please visit their website at www.mbsfit.co.