Eric Andolsek Park receives $1 million donation

Eric Andolsek Park in Thibodaux received a $1 million donation to construct a turf football field and additional amenities.

Rep. Bryan Fontenot gifted $1 million to the City of Thibodaux according to Mayor Kevin Clement. Clement said the gift was dedicated to a turf football field for Eric Andolsek Park in honor of his memory.

The Eric Andolsek Park was established and named after Eric Andolsek, a young, skillful football player whose emergence began at Thibodaux High School in 1981. In 1984, Andolsek gained additional experience on the field at LSU. His football career heightened until his sudden passing. On June 23, 1992, Andolsek died while mowing grass when a truck veered off a nearby road and struck him.

Clement explained that the Levert Land Company, owned by the Andolsek family, had donated a plot of land to the City of Thibodaux. In honor of Andolsek’s legacy, the City of Thibodaux named the land Eric Andolsek Park.

Once Clement became head of recreation, he decided the park’s development was a top priority.

“I made it a focus to improve that park. The City of Thibodaux is expanding north, and Chackbay is north of Thibodaux,” Clement said. “The subdivisions at the base of Chackbay and spreading north of Thibodaux are a natural progression leading people to use that park.”

Clement prioritized improvements such as permanent lighting, a concession stand, a restroom, a pavilion and playground equipment.

“It gets used for far more than just soccer these days,” Clement stated.

Recent additions to the park include a press box, scoreboard, handicap accessibility and drainage improvements. This will allow for further expansion and ease of access for all citizens of Lafourche Parish.

A broader vision of public use drives Clement’s decision-making regarding future additions to the park. He envisions the park will be a gym for football and soccer associations and serve as a recreational space for the public.

With the new turf field complete, Clement stated that local football and soccer associations will begin using the field. During football’s offseasons, local soccer associations will have the ability to make use of the turf field.

Clement believes the park’s evolution is an opportunity to honor Andolsek’s legacy while simultaneously contributing to the growing City of Thibodaux.

“This cements his legacy as a football player,” Clement continued. “I’m sure we will have a dedication with field naming rights later on.”