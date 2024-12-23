Excessive speed suspected factor in Terrebonne Parish crash that killed 19-year-old

On December 22, 2024, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 24 at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 311. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 19-year-old Gabe Gautreaux of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Gautreaux was riding a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle south on LA Hwy 24 at a high rate of speed, approaching the intersection with LA Hwy 311. At the same time, a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling east on LA Hwy 311 toward the same intersection. For reasons still under investigation, as the Fiesta crossed LA Hwy 24, the motorcycle collided with it.

Gautreaux, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, sustained severe injuries and was transported to an out-of-the area hospital. The driver of the Fiesta was properly restrained and uninjured.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from Gautreaux and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Fiesta displayed no signs of impairment and voluntarily submitted to a breath sample, which shown no alcohol detected.

Troop C was later notified that Gautreaux had succumbed to his injuries on December 23, 2024. This crash remains under investigation.

Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make safe and responsible decisions while traveling. It is crucial to remember that speeding decreases reaction time, increases stopping distance, heightens the risk of losing control of your vehicle, and reduces the effectiveness of safety devices such as helmets and seatbelts in the event of a crash. Additionally, Troopers encourage residents to take advantage of the Department of Public Safety’s motorcycle operator training courses. Classes range from beginner to advanced. Information can be found at https://lsp.org/services/training/motorcycle-safety/.