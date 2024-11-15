Exciting plans revealed for Bayou Boeuf Elementary rebuild

During their their recent Town Hall meeting, Lafourche Parish School District Superintendent Jarod Martin shared plans for the long-awaited rebuilding of Bayou Boeuf Elementary.

Approximately 40 parents, staff, and stakeholders were in attendance at the meeting, with nearly double that number watching via livestream as the news was shared. Local architect Andy Positerry of GFP Architecture and Interior Design presented renderings and fielded audience questions regarding the process and timeline.

Photos provided by LPSD.

Bayou Boeuf Elementary Principal Stacey Adams, LPSD Land and Facilities Manager John Cheramie, and Maintenance Manager C.J. Dempster were also in attendance to field questions from the audience, as well as Bob Bernard and Stevie Smith of All South Consulting Engineers.

Demolition of the current building, which sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Ida three years ago, is scheduled to begin in December of 2024. Construction is anticipated to begin Summer of 2025, and the facility is expected to be ready to welcome students at the beginning of the 2027-2028 School Year.

See full architectural renderings below, provided by LPSD.